RG Kar lift tragedy: Forensic team suspects human error, negligence

Kolkata: Forensic experts suspect human error and negligence behind the lift mishap at RG Kar Hospital.



Sources said a forensic team on Sunday inspected the lift at the Trauma Care Centre and examined the lift car. The experts are likely to revisit the spot on Monday. So far, no technical fault has been detected. Police have also learnt that the lift’s manufacturing company carried out a routine health check earlier this month and found no defects.

Investigators said that in the event of a sudden glitch, the lift can be controlled from the machine room through a connected device. Police are now trying to ascertain whether anyone attempted to operate the lift from the machine room at the time of the incident. They are also examining whether prescribed safety protocols were followed.

The victim, 39-year-old Arup Banerjee of Motijheel in Dum Dum, had come to the hospital with his wife and three-year-old son for the child’s treatment. According to sources, the family boarded a lift to reach the fourth floor.

Banerjee’s wife told the media that the lift suddenly descended to the basement. When the doors opened, they found the outer iron gate locked. She and her son managed to position themselves between the lift door and the gate. As Banerjee attempted to step out, the lift suddenly started moving again, trapping him between the doors.

He was dragged through the narrow gap between the lift car and the shaft, leading to his death.

So far, five persons — including two lift operators and three security personnel — have been arrested and remanded to police custody. They are being questioned to fix responsibility for

the incident.