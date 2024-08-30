RG Kar: KP extends prohibitory measures period by 15 days

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police (KP) on Friday extended the prohibitory measures period under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around the RG Kar Hospital by 15 days from Sunday.

According to sources, this is the third time the period of the prohibitory order has been extended. As per the order, any unlawful assembly of five or more persons carrying any weapon is strictly prohibited around the hospital. The prohibitory measures will remain active between the Shyambazar five point crossing to the crossing of Belgachia Road and J K Mitra Road from West to East and from the Northern pavement of Belgachia Road from Shyambazar five point crossing extending up to Belgachia Road and J K Mitra Road crossing in the North direction.

In the South direction, the prohibitory measures will be in effect along the Southern pavement of Belgachia Road from Shyambazar five point crossing extending upto the crossing of Belgachia Road and

J K Mitra Road.