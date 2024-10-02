RG Kar: Junior doctor threatened by patient’s friend, one arrested

Kolkata: Acting promptly after a complaint was received, police arrested one individual, identified as Satya Ranjan Mahapatra, a friend of a patient, for threatening and trying to assault a junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital’s trauma care unit on Tuesday.

According to sources, late on Tuesday night a youth met with an accident. Around 1:50 am, the injured identified as Sikhar was brought to the trauma care unit of RG Kar by two of his friends, including the accused identified as Satya Ranjan Mahapatra. Reportedly, while making a channel for administering fluid support, Sikhar’s hand started to bleed. Seeing this Mahapatra got involved in an altercation with the junior doctor attending the injured. It is alleged that Mahapatra started threatening the lady doctor and tried to assault her.

Immediately police were informed and Mahapatra was detained. Sikhar was, meanwhile, shifted to another hospital in the city. After a complaint was lodged on behalf of the hospital, a case was registered against Mahapatra on charges of word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and criminal intimidation. He was arrested later.