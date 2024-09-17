RG Kar incident: Protest rallies continue to sweep city streets

Kolkata: Several rallies continued to sweep the city streets demanding justice for the raped-murdered woman medic of RG Kar Hospital on Monday.

Hundreds of school teachers joined the protest and took out a rally from College Square to Shyambazar, demanding arrest of all those involved in the incident and a speedy trial.

In a separate protest movement, hundreds of people, including senior doctors like Narayan Bandyopadhyay, formed a human chain at Sinthi More demanding justice.

These apart, a rally was organised by Information Technology (IT) professionals which started from Technopolis and concluded in front of the Sasthya Bhavan.

There the IT professionals interacted with the junior doctors waiting for their colleagues to return from the meeting at the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat.

Since August 9, the city has witnessed several protest rallies. People from various sections of society have organised such rallies and sit-in demonstrations along with the movement styled as ‘Reclaim the Night’ demanding justice for the victim and a safe environment for women.