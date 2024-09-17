RG Kar incident, incessant rain a double whammy for city retailers before Puja

Kolkata: The ongoing protests demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, coupled with three days of continuous rain, have come as a double whammy for city shopkeepers who are now hoping for a silver lining a few weeks before Puja.

Markets surveyed by Millennium Post revealed a sharp decline in sales and footfall. Many shoppers expressed intentions to scale down their purchases or even forgo them entirely.

The Hatibagan Market, located near the RG Kar, is apparently most affected. Hawkers and shop owners alike reported a drastic drop in business compared to last year’s pre-Puja season.

“On average, only 10-15 pieces are selling,” said Bapi Chatterjee, owner of a shoe shop. “The situation has been very bad for the past month.” Darpan Roy Chowdhury, a cosmetics seller, echoed a similar sentiment, ruing that sales dropped by 50-60 per cent. Clothing shop owners Sumi Nayak, Sonali Das also reported that sales have been halved from last year.

The ongoing protests have dampened the festive mood, leading many shoppers to avoid markets altogether. Suktara Majumder, a visitor to Hatibagan, said: “We are not getting the Puja Festival vibe. We decided to not buy much this year.”

Athena Chowdhury, who visited New Market with her mother, expressed her decision to boycott shopping and pandal hopping due to the incident. “If Kolkata is not safe for girls, is there any meaning in buying new clothes?” she questioned. Shyamasree Paul and Amit Chatterjee shared similar sentiments, indicating that the sombre mood had taken a toll on their shopping plans.

New Market, also witnessed a significant decline in sales. Shop owners reported a 50-75 per cent decrease in sales compared to last year. Some even stated that the current situation is worse than the post-COVID pandemic years.

As the protests continue, the impact on Kolkata’s economy is likely to persist, with businesses in the retail sector bearing the brunt of the decline in consumer spending. While some vendors expressed solidarity with the protesters of the RG Kar incident, many expressed concerns about clearing their stocks. To recover their investment, shop owners are now offering their goods at throwaway prices. Many shop owners of New Market, such as Arjun Singh and Sarat Shaw, are hoping for a last-minute surge in shoppers as Puja approaches.