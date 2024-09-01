RG Kar incident: Citizens’ call for justice echoes through streets of city

KOLKATA: ‘Justice for RG Kar’— this was the rallying chant that reverberated through the streets of Kolkata on Sunday. It’s been three weeks since the alleged rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Hospital and the call for justice continues. A citizens’ march took place from College Square to Esplanade on Sunday afternoon with Tollywood celebrities such as Aparna Sen, Swastika Mukherjee, Sohini Sarkar, Srijit Mukherji, Sudipta Chakraborty, Chaiti Ghoshal, Aparajita Adhya, Birsa Dasgupta, Bidipta Chakraborty, Ushasi Ray and many others joining forces, raising their voices in support of the cause for the City of Joy.



Swastika has been vocal about the issue since the incident first came to light. During the citizens’ march, Swastika appealed to the Chief Minister to take decisive action. “Our state’s Chief Minister is a woman. Just thinking about the pain the girl must have endured before she died sends shivers down my spine as a woman. As a guardian of the state, we want the CM to take stringent action,” she said. Veteran actress-filmmaker Aparna Sen showed her support for the movement when she visited the protesting doctors at RG Kar Hospital.

On Sunday, she was seen walking alongside a sea of protestors at the citizen march. “I am not disappointed. I am still hopeful. The reason is that investigations into such

issues take time.

The real investigation isn’t just about Sanjay Roy. The real investigation is about this conspiracy. I am happy that Sandeep Ghosh is being interrogated,” said the ‘Mr & Mrs Iyer’ maker. Apart from Sanjay Roy, the prime accused of RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, who is lodged at Presidency Correctional Home, none has been arrested so far. The CBI investigation is on. At the citizen march, various banners seeking justice for Tilottama were displayed. This was one protest march where people of all ages and all strata of the society participated. Later, all collectively sang Arijit Singh’s composition ‘Aar Kobe’ at Esplanade.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, another large rally, led by Ramakrishna Mission alumni, took to the streets from Golpark to Nandan. They used songs, dance, and poems to express their call for justice.