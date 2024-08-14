RG Kar incident: CBI registers fresh case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case into the alleged rape and murder of the PGT doctor of RG Kar Hospital on Tuesday evening.



CBI is expected to send a team of forensic experts to the hospital on Wednesday for a ‘Place of Occurrence’ (PO) visit and sample collection.

According to sources, on Tuesday the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam ordered a CBI probe after observing several points based on the appeal by the family of the deceased doctor.

The Division Bench asked why a murder case was not initiated at the outset.

Meanwhile, a nationwide protest took place for the past couple of days, demanding justice for the deceased PGT doctor.

Even an organisation of doctors had called for a strike in the Out Patient Department (OPD) throughout the country.

However, the High Court, on Tuesday, requested the protestors to withdraw the strike so that the patients do not face any inconvenience. Meanwhile, according to reports, two CBI officers on Tuesday evening went to the Tala Police Station in Kolkata and took documents related to the Kolkata Police’s investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside a hospital here.