RG Kar Hospital’s ex-principal sent PWD ‘construction work letter day after incident’

Kolkata: Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh had allegedly written to PWD for renovation and reconstruction of the on-duty doctors’ room along with attached toilets at all the departments of the hospital on an urgent basis on August 10, a day after the incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor took place at the hospital.

Sources said that after getting the letter, PWD started the reconstruction work in a room located on the third floor, opposite the seminar room.

However, after a controversy cropped up, work was stopped. But since then it was alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to tamper the evidence.

In the letter by Ghosh, it was mentioned that due to a deficiency of on-duty doctors’ rooms and separate attached toilets at the hospital, PWD is being requested to act immediately to solve the issues.

It was mentioned that the matter was already discussed and resolved at a meeting with the principal secretary and the Director of Medical Education DME of the Health department on August 10.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a CBI team went to the RG Kar in connection with the corruption case. CBI officials had come to the Platinum Jubilee building along with several documents for verification purposes. The Central Agency officials had been to the principal’s room. It was Sources reportedly claimed that CBI has so far found that there were signs or irregularities in giving work orders and permission to run a café.

The special secretary of the Health department, Debal Ghosh had mentioned about a criminal nexus between the former principal and certain “unscrupulous” contractors who were given contracts and work orders of several works violating the tender norms since 2022 in his complaint letter. It was also mentioned in the complaint that Ghosh might have been receiving bribes for his acts from those contractors.