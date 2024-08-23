RG Kar: HC orders CBI probe into ‘illegalities’; report to be submitted in 3 weeks

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred the probe into alleged illegalities, including financial irregularities, by the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh from the hands of the state government-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Sandip Ghosh is presently being interrogated by the CBI in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the hospital.

The court directed the SIT to hand over the case diary, other records, CCTV footage, statements, if any, and all material and matters concerning the case to the CBI by 10 am on August 24. “Apart from that any other information, which is relevant to the case as may be called for by the CBI shall be provided by the SIT,” it was stated. Further, the concerned CBI officer was requested to file a progress report of the investigation before this court within three weeks from date.

The bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was hearing a petition by Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent (non-medical) at RG Kar who alleged that Ghosh, during his tenure as the principal, committed serious illegalities such as mismanagement of dead bodies, reselling biowaste in the open market, mis-utilisation of public funds etc. The petition claimed that a complaint was made regarding all these with the Anti-Corruption Branch, West Bengal but no action was taken. Complaint was also lodged at the Tala Police Station which allegedly refused to

start any case.

The petitioner’s counsel also questioned the formation of the SIT to probe into the financial irregularities only after the alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor. It was submitted that the SIT formation now substantiates the petitioner’s allegations of gross irregularities and establishes a nexus with the unfortunate incident.

The court observed that since the rape and murder case has already been entrusted to the CBI in the interest of ensuring a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry, the investigation into the present matter ought to be similarly transferred to the CBI. The court directed that the investigation be transferred to the CBI, “given that the case involved serious allegations and multiple agencies handling different aspects of the case could lead to inefficiencies or inconsistency for comprehensive justice, unnecessary delays in the judicial process and potential misinterpretation of information thereby undermining effective and credible enforcement.

Therefore, the investigation should not be fragmented between different agencies. Handing over the investigation to the CBI ensures consistency”.

A Division Bench of the high court, approached by Ghosh’s counsel against the Single Bench order, refused

to interfere.