RG Kar graft case: Akhtar Ali reaches CBI court but fails to surrender

Kolkata: Former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Akhtar Ali, reached the Special Central Bureau of

Investigation (CBI) court in Alipore on Saturday within 24 hours of an arrest warrant being issued against him in connection with the financial irregularities case at the state-run facility, but failed to surrender.

The special court issued the warrant under non-bailable sections on Friday after he failed to respond to

multiple summons in the corruption case. Earlier, Ali had sought anticipatory bail citing illness, but the Calcutta High Court rejected his plea.

On Saturday, Ali arrived at the court; however, he

was unable to surrender and left after waiting for some

time. He said he would surrender on Monday as directed. A section of lawyers claimed that as he had arrived without prior intimation, neither the CBI counsel nor his own lawyer was present.

Speaking outside the court, he alleged that the case

against him was a conspiracy. He said the money he was accused of taking had been borrowed for his brother’s

medical treatment and that he was being framed. Sources close to him said he had been suffering from acute back pain and had been admitted to hospital.

The multi-crore financial irregularities case emerged after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar in August 2024