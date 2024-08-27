RG Kar financial irregularities: ED initiates investigation

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) to investigate alleged financial irregularities tied to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The probe, which focuses on potential money laundering, intensifies scrutiny of former principal Sandip Ghosh, who is already under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ED’s case, building on the CBI’s charges of criminal conspiracy, fraud and corruption, now also targets several businesses believed to be involved in these financial irregularities.

The ED’s investigation into Sandip Ghosh, who served as principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, follows allegations of significant financial misconduct during his tenure. This investigation aligns with an FIR filed by the CBI, which includes serious charges such as criminal conspiracy, cheating

and corruption.

The CBI’s FIR, which was registered based on a complaint by Debal Kumar Ghosh, special secretary to the state Health department, has prompted a broader investigation that now involves multiple businesses, including M/s Ma Tara Traders, M/s Eshan Cafe and M/s Khama Louha. These entities are suspected of being linked to financial misconduct.

The Calcutta High Court’s directive to transfer the investigation from a state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI has further expanded the scope of the probe. This shift followed a petition by Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar Hospital, seeking a deeper investigation into the financial irregularities.