RG Kar ‘financial irregularities’: ED raids Sudipta Roy’s house & office

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday reportedly conducted raids at the residence and office of the MLA Sudipta Roy who is also a doctor, in connection with the alleged corruption in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



Roy, who is the MLA of Serampore, was also the chairman of RG Kar’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

His name emerged during the investigation following the arrest of former RG Kar principal, Sandip Ghosh.

Earlier, the ED had conducted a raid at his residence on BT Road on Thursday.

On Tuesday again ED officials conducted a raid at Roy’s ancestral residence in Dadpur of Hooghly.

Another team raided his house and nursing home located in the Sinthi area.

Moreover, ED officials raided the residence of a medical supplier in the Ballygunge Circular Road area.

It has been reported that this supplier provided multiple pieces of equipment to RG Kar Hospital.