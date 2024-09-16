RG Kar ex-principal, OC Tala P.S remanded to CBI custody

Kolkata: The former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), Sandip Ghosh and Officer in Charge (OC) of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal have been remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for three days on Sunday by the Sealdah Court.



Ghosh and Mondal were arrested on Saturday night by the Special Crime Branch (SCB) of the CBI which is probing the case of rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Sunday, after conducting the medical test of the arrested duo at the Eastern Railway’s B R Singh Hospital, they were taken to the

Sealdah Court.

In the court, CBI counsel mentioned that there could be a larger conspiracy in the incident as several angles have cropped up while probing the case which are indicating an intention of destroying evidence. CBI further claimed that on the day of the incident, both Mondal and Ghosh had communicated over phone multiple times. CBI also alleged that being an OC he failed to execute his duty by delaying the registration of the FIR. However, the central agency has cleared that Mondal was arrested as a suspect, not as a police officer. It was also mentioned that a picture is being portrayed as if there is a rivalry between police and the CBI. The Central Agency claimed that there is no rivalry.

Mondal’s lawyer, while appealing for bail, mentioned that the sections of law, under which his client has been booked, are bailable. A departmental inquiry may be done into the allegations but arrest cannot be made.

However, after the hearing, the court allowed the prayer of CBI custody for three days. While Ghosh and Mondal were being taken out from the court, several people started shouting slogans against them, holding slippers in their hands.