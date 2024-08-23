RG Kar doctors to ‘continue cease work at OPDs’

Kolkata: After the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday asked the protesting doctors to resume normal work, the agitating doctors at RG Kar Medical College decided to continue to cease work in outpatient departments (OPDs) of the hospital.



The agitating doctors, on Thursday evening, claimed that they would continue their cease work at non-emergency service.

The junior doctors said that they will continue their strike to protest against the alleged rape and murder of their colleague at the RG Kar Hospital.

The agitating under the fold of ‘The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front’ will not call off their protest, unlike their counterparts at AIIMS Delhi despite the Supreme Court’s “back to work” call. The Apex Court had already given assurance that “no stringent action” would be taken against them.

Incidentally, after the Supreme Court’s appeal, the resident doctors at Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital called off their nearly two-week-long strike against the horrific incident in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College which shocked the nation.

The SC on Thursday said justice and medicine cannot afford to be stopped. The Apex Court also pointed out: “There is concern from the doctors’ side, fearing they may face action, with some already being targeted for their involvement in the protest. We expect compliance with the Court’s assurance that the doctors will return to work. If any action has been or will be taken against protesting doctors, we direct that no coercive measures be enforced. It’s time to get back to work and any past actions related to the protest should not lead to coercive steps.”

Incidentally, the Supreme Court took a suo motu cognisance of the RG Kar Medical College incident listed the matter on Tuesday and made strong observations against the conduct of the college’s principal and the investigation carried out later.