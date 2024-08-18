RG Kar death case: Tollywood celebrities take out march, demand justice for victim

KOLKATA: It was a Sunday the city won’t forget soon. By 4.30 pm, Technician Studio was buzzing with activity, as Tollywood celebs gathered to protest the heinous rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Hospital. Over the past days, several Tollywood celebrities had already taken to the streets, but this Sunday was different. The entire film industry, including actors, directors and technicians organised a rally from Technician Studio to RG Kar, standing united against the atrocity.



With Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in effect, which restricts rallies, processions and gatherings of five or more people around the RG Kar Hospital, the Tollywood celebrities decided to abide by the laws and conducted a peaceful protest till Shyambazar. They boarded buses from the studio, reached Khanna, and then, undeterred by the rain, they walked together towards Shyambazar. “We need systemic change in how rape and murder cases are handled. Let’s not engage in whataboutery but instead address the real issue,” said director-actor Parambrata Chatterjee. Actress Paoli Dam, still grappling with the horror of the incident, stressed the need for swift action. Director Arindam Sil said: “The Bengali film fraternity condemns this heinous act. We stand in solidarity with the protesting doctors in their fight

against injustice.”

The protest march saw an outpouring of support from Tollywood celebs like Abir Chatterjee, Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree, Srabanti, Ritwik Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Biswanath Basu, Ishaa Saha, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly, Churni Ganguly, Srijit Mukherji, and countless technicians — all walking through the rain demanding justice for the young doctor.