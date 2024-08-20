RG Kar death case: Advocates hold protest rally in city

Kolkata: During a protest by the advocates of Calcutta High Court on Monday, Trinamool Congress MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee lost his cool and got apparently engaged in a scuffle with lawyers affiliated to the Left.



On Monday, the high court advocates led a peaceful protest rally in the surrounding areas of the court demanding justice in the alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. However, when the rally returned to the court premises, a scuffle broke out.

It was learnt that the senior advocate Bikashranjan Bhattacharya, who is also a CPI(M) MP, was talking to the media on the RG Kar case which riled up Banerjee who alleged that the former was giving misinformation to the media.

Banerjee said if there is any concrete information then it should be given to CBI instead of spreading it in the media which is also leading to “fake news” being circulated.

Banerjee also raised questions surrounding the CBI probe and its pace. He then objected to another lawyer’s comments on the RG Kar case. Banerjee was heard mocking the erstwhile Left government in Bengal and soon a scuffle ensued between two groups which was quickly stopped with the intervention of other lawyers.

Overall, the protest was peaceful. An advocate of the High Court, Navneet Mishra said: “We demand that the accused should be apprehended and punished as soon as possible. Our request to the administrator is to arrest the accused. The investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon.”