RG Kar death case: 4 junior doctors quizzed by CBI

Kolkata: Four junior doctors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Wednesday in connection with the rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor at the hospital.



The junior doctors were summoned a few days ago, asking them to appear on Wednesday. Accordingly, around 12:30 pm the junior doctors reached the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake for the interrogation. CBI officials are reportedly trying to obtain more information and verify the ones that are available. Sources claimed that CBI is trying to verify how the victim’s body was recovered after the incident, what happened after the body was recovered, and who was present there at the

time of discovery.

As the CBI has already filed allegations of evidence tampering with the Supreme Court, the testimonies of the four doctors are crucial. On Monday, at the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court, the Bench of three Justices led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud raised questions about the autopsy procedures. When the state was asked about the challan for the autopsy, advocate Kapil Sibbal, appearing on behalf of the state, failed to produce the document. Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, had mentioned in the court that in the case of rape and murder, first five hours are the crucial time for the investigators. But in this case, the CBI took over the investigation about five days later after the crime was committed.

CBI had reportedly mentioned in its report that the investigation so far did not indicate more than one person’s involvement in the rape

and murder.