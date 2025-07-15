RG Kar corruption case: Charges framed against Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata: In a major development in the RG Kar corruption case, charges have been framed against the former principal, Sandip Ghosh and four others at the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, Alipore, on Monday.

The charges framed against the five accused persons are for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Though the accused persons had appealed for their discharge from the case which was eventually dismissed by the court.

The FIR against Sandip and others was registered at the Tala Police Station based on a complaint filed by the Special Secretary of the state Health department, Debal Kumar Ghosh. In the complaint, the Special Secretary had alleged that Sandip was involved in several illegal acts. According to the complaint filed by the Special Secretary, the state Health department had received several complaints against him recently.

A departmental investigation has revealed a criminal nexus between the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and certain unscrupulous contractors.

These contractors were allegedly awarded contracts and work orders for multiple projects since 2022, in violation of established tender norms.

It has also been mentioned in the complaint that Sandip might have been receiving bribes for his acts from those contractors. Following the framing of charges on Monday, the court scheduled the trial to begin on July 22. The complainant has been summoned to appear as a witness on that day.