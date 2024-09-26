RG Kar: CM kept in the dark about certain issues, says Santanu Sen

Kolkata: In the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Hospital, an incident that sent shockwaves throughout the nation, the Mamata Banerjee government has implemented several measures to enhance the safety and security of doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers in government hospitals. Additionally, a reshuffle within the Kolkata Police and health administration has also taken place.

Dr Santanu Sen, a “loyal soldier” of Mamata Banerjee, who has witnessed her political journey from close quarters for the past many years regretted that the RG Kar incident could have been averted if Banerjee had some prior information that “all is not well” with the hospital even though a revolution has taken place in health infrastructure during her tenure as a Chief Minister (CM) in the past 13 years.

In a candid conversation with the Millennium Post, Dr Sen alleged that a few people within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), only to serve their interest kept Banerjee in the dark on several issues relating to hospitals.

Right information was not disseminated to her about what was happening in the hospital, else, the RG Kar incident would never have happened. “After Mamata Banerjee became CM in 2011, a revolution took place in health infrastructure which is an eye opener for the rest of the country. But a few people only to serve their interest kept Banerjee in the dark on some issues. Right information was not disseminated to her otherwise she would have taken steps and the RG Kar incident could have been averted, said Sen, a former RG Kar Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) Chairman.

He also stated that after he became the RKS of RG Kar in February 2023 he came to know of certain issues and “silently” informed the Health administration about the matter.

Sen believes that these issues were never communicated to the CM. “Things are now getting exposed. Ninety per cent of those who might have been involved in any kind of irregularities are using the party for personal gains. They were not around at the time of crisis and will never be. As a dedicated soldier of Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress it pains me. Banerjee’s government has taken a zero-tolerance against corruption. Had she been informed at the right time such an incident could have been checked. She takes action whenever any issues of irregularities reach her,” he remarked.

Sen who has been in medical administration for almost two decades said that he is ready to be at the side of Banerjee as a “loyal soldier” to carry out a cleansing within the hospital administrations.

A long-standing secretary of IMA’s state branch, Sen announced that he would not contest in IMA election after Banerjee had said that some organisations need to be apolitical. He said since he belongs to TMC, he should not hold any post at the IMA.