RG Kar: CISF requests for about 60 body cams

Kolkata: Following a Supreme Court directive, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has assumed security responsibilities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Over 150 CISF personnel have been deployed across the hospital to enhance safety measures.

The CISF has requested approximately 60 body cameras to ensure thorough documentation of incidents, aligning with the court’s instructions. A total of 185 CISF personnel are now stationed throughout the hospital on a shift basis.

Senior CISF officials, including the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General, recently met with hospital authorities to finalise the new security arrangements and address potential issues.

In addition to body cameras, the CISF is introducing an emergency contact number to be displayed on banners around the hospital. This number will allow patients’ families, hospital staff and medical professionals to quickly reach the CISF in case of emergencies.

Calls to this number will be directly routed to CISF personnel, ensuring a prompt response. The SIM card for this service has been arranged and the emergency contact system is expected to be operational soon.