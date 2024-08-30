RG Kar: CBI officials ‘ask for topographical map’

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials again visited the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with the probe of the alleged rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor and alleged corruption.



On Friday a CBI team reached the hospital and went to the office of the principal where Sandip Ghosh used to work. Sources reportedly claimed that the Central agency has asked for a topographical map of the hospital campus and its design.

Earlier on Thursday, CBI officials visited the morgue of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with the alleged corruption by the former principal Sandip Ghosh and others.

Ghosh was allegedly involved in selling unclaimed bodies for earning a good amount of money. Also it was alleged that Ghosh was involved in corruption related to the sale of biological waste. In connection with this, CBI officials on Thursday visited the morgue and spoke to the staff engaged there.

On the other hand, on Friday, the then Assistant

Superintendent of RG Kar Hospital who had called the parents and told about the PGT doctor’s suicide was interrogated by the CBI. Ghosh was also grilled again on Friday by the

Central agency.