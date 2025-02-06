RG Kar case: Victim’s kin seeks time from HC

Kolkata: The counsel representing the parents of the RG Kar rape-murder victim on Wednesday sought time from the Calcutta High Court (HC) relating to the plea it had filed concerning further investigation in the case by CBI.

Prayer was made at the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh for more time since the Supreme Court (SC) may hear the matter soon. On Tuesday, a fresh application was filed at the Apex Court by the parents seeking to know whether the plea for further probe filed at the HC is in any way connected to the suo motu matter which is in seisin of the SC where CBI was so far submitting probe status report.

The High Court on Wednesday granted liberty to mention the matter once the hearing gets done at the apex court. The state government, meanwhile, submitted a report asserting that it had “no role” in the investigation.