RG Kar case: TMC stages protests

Siliguri: The Darjeeling District drinamool Congress (TMC) staged sit-in protests in different areas of Siliguri on Sunday demanding death penalty for those responsible for the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling District TMC,emphasised the need for justice, stating: “We want everyone involved in the incident to be hanged to death. Our Chief Minister also went on the streets with the same demand. No one should politicise the issue. We want justice.”

Gautam Deb echoed similar sentiment, calling for swift capital punishment for the culprits. “We want the death penalty for the culprits at the earliest. We have been raising this demand through protests in different areas,” he added. The incident has sparked widespread protests globally with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also advocating for the death penalty for those involved. TMC had held protest rallies in Siliguri on Saturday as well. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district TMC, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor and other TMC leaders participated in the protest demonstration at various locations, including Hashmi Chawk, Junction, Sevoke Road and Kharibari, which lasted from 10 am to 6 pm.