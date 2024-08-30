RG Kar case: TMC MP junks ‘cover-up’ allegations, gives clean chit to police

Kolkata: Following the leakage of audio clips which purportedly contained conversations between RG Kar Hospital authorities and the parents of the rape and murdered junior doctor, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose took to social media to claim that only did it prove that the police didn’t say it was suicide but also rubbished the claims of a “cover-up”.



The viral audio whose authenticity was not verified by

Millennium Post, reportedly revealed conversations of three calls, among which in one of the calls was reportedly by the hospital’s non-medical assistant superintendent which had allegedly informed the parents of the victim that their daughter appeared to have committed suicide. The first two calls mentioned she was ill and critically ill, respectively.

TMC MP Ghose wrote on X: “A “leaked” audio tape claiming to be a “recorded conversation” between #RGKarMedicalCollegeHospital and the victim’s parents once again only vindicates the @KolkataPolice. 5 points here: 1) At no stage did the POLICE claim the death was a “suicide.” In fact, police conducted the investigation in a professional manner and cracked the case in 24 hours. 2) In the “leaked audio”, the Hospital superintendent is heard repeatedly telling the parents “come fast, come fast.” Where is the “cover-up” if the hospital is asking the parents to reach the hospital

immediately? 3)

In the “leaked audio,” the so called “lie” of “suicide” by the hospital DOES NOT actually sound like a “cover up” but sounds rather like a natural humane response wanting to spare the parents the full extent of the tragedy. Is the hospital supposed to call the parents and straightaway blare out: “Your daughter has been raped and killed,” straight up on the phone? Even before the post mortem? 4) The CBI has interrogated all involved. Why isn’t the media willing to wait for the CBI report to be made public before putting out unverified information only to create a sensation? 5) Fake news so far by media: 150 gm of semen--fake. Gangrape--fake. Tampering with evidence--fake. Are these “leaked” phone calls designed to push yet another fake narrative? We want JUSTICE for the victim not fake media reporting.”

Controversy cropped up over Ghose’s third claim wherein she said that the “so called lie of suicide by the hospital does not actually sound like a cover up”.