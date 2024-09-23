RG Kar case: SI of Tala PS, Birupaksha Biswas & a junior doc quizzed by CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Sunday, interrogated a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tala Police Station along with doctor Birupaksha Biswas and a junior doctor identified as Sourav Pal.



On Saturday Biswas and Pal were grilled by the CBI officials in connection with the rape and murder case of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

They were interrogated for about 12 hours on Saturday and were again asked to appear on Sunday. Accordingly on Sunday morning both Biswas and Pal appeared before the

CBI officials. Apart from them, a SI of Tala Police Station who was also summoned had appeared. It was learnt that CBI is trying to figure out why Biswas was present at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 when the PGT doctor’s body was recovered from the seminar room of the Chest Medicine department.Another doctor

identified as Avik De is also under the scanner of CBI in connection with the probe of the same case.

It may be mentioned that the state Health Department on September 5 took suspended Biswas, who was a senior resident in the pathology department of Burdwan Medical College and De, who was the RMO in the Radiodiagnosis department at the same institution. Both were under the fold of the ruling party in the state.

De was currently serving as a 1st-year service PGT of general surgery at the SSKM Hospital. A section of medical students had raised allegations of intimidation against Biswas while De was allegedly spotted in a red T-shirt among those standing near the body of the PGT doctor in a viral video. Millennium Post has not, however, verified the

viral video.