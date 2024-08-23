RG Kar case: Sealdah Court sends accused to 14 days judicial custody

Kolkata: Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday by the Sealdah Court.



Roy, whose polygraph test was allowed by the court earlier, gave his consent for the examination. Sources said Roy was brought out of the CGO Complex around 12 pm on Friday. He was taken to the Sealdah court under stringent security of the central forces. At the Sealdah Court, a two-layer security arrangement was reportedly made to ensure safety of the accused as many people had gathered there for protest. As the matter was sensitive, the hearing had reportedly taken place in the chamber of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) where nobody other than ones related to the case were allowed.

Sources informed, at the hearing Roy was asked whether he is going to allow the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct his polygraph test. Replying to the question, the accused civic volunteer reportedly gave his consent for the test. Later, the court granted 14 days judicial custody for Roy.

On Thursday, Sealdah Court allowed the CBI prayer for polygraph test of former principal of RG Kar College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and five other students, colleagues of the victim, who were also accused in her alleged rape and murder. At the court, Ghosh and others gave their consent for the test.

While the application by the CBI was allowed, the Sealdah Court has not yet set a date for conducting the polygraph test of the parties.