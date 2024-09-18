RG Kar case: SC refuses to divulge CBI report content

Kolkata: During the hearing of RG Kar rape and murder case on Tuesday, Supreme Court (SC) observed that the revelations in the status report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is “disturbing” and refused to divulge the contents as it may hamper probe.



The Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also reprimanded a lawyer for his plea to remove Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This is not a political forum alright. You are a member of the bar. We do not require your affirmation of what we say. What you say has to abide by the rules of legal discipline. We are not here to see what you feel about a political functionary. We are dealing with the specific grievances of the doctors. If you ask me to direct that CM should resign, that’s not part of our remit,” the Bench said.

The Apex Court is learnt to have also asked the CBI to submit a status report on the probe into alleged financial irregularities relating to the hospital.

The Bench was submitted a status report by Satya Veer Singh, DIG, CBI.

The court refused to divulge the contents, reasoning that it may hamper the ongoing investigation. Observing that 90 days is available to file the chargesheet, the Apex Court said that CBI is not “sleeping over” the investigation and they need to be given time to “unearth the truth.” SC refused to set a deadline for the probe as it may “dislocate investigation”.

The CJI said that CBI has responded specifically to the issues raised by the court, including whether the dead body challan in the statutory form was submitted along with the autopsy report.

Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, submitted that such a challan has not been in use in the state since 1997. He said that the submission made by an intervenor that the said document was produced before the Calcutta High Court was false.

The CJI said: “We don’t buy the explanation, once there is a statutory form, you can’t say that it was not used.” CJI said the CBI will examine this aspect.

“CBI is also exploring the possibility of whether the scene of the crime was tampered with, evidence was destroyed, whether there was the complicity of other persons in failing to report the crime etc...” CJI said.

Advocate Phiroze Edulji, appearing for a petitioner who had approached the High Court, alleged that only 27 minutes of CCTV footage was handed over by the Kolkata Police to the CBI. CJI said what the CBI revealed in the report is worse, “really disturbing” but what was flagged by Edulji was also of utmost concern.

Sibal asserted that the entire video records were handed over to the CBI. However, the CJI told the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta to ensure CBI is handed over the entire footage.

“Mr SG, can you not summon Kolkata Police.. and get the footage...you need to see whether hash value changed or not.. CBI has to ensure this.. your investigating officer has to ensure this...make sure that the CBI seizes the entire DVR and footage, we hope that the CBI does it, “ CJI observed.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors in West Bengal, who are on cease-work in protest, told the Supreme Court on Tuesday they are ready to report to duties, provided the confidence-building measures, which were agreed upon during the meeting between them and the Chief Minister on September 16, are put in place. Finding merit in these prayers, the court directed the state government to take steps to implement them if not already taken.

Further, SC directed Wikipedia to remove from its pages the name of the rape and murder victim.