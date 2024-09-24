RG Kar case: Sandip Ghosh given judicial custody for another 14 days

Kolkata: The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, Alipore has again remanded Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody for 14 days who were arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



On Monday, Sandip, his bodyguard Afsar Ali along with two medical equipment suppliers Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra who were arrested in the corruption case produced at the court. The CBI counsel claimed in the court that the accused persons are ‘influential’ and appealed for their judicial custody. After the hearing magistrate granted judicial custody for all four accused till October 7. CBI on Monday further mentioned in the court that so far cloning of 18 devices including mobile phones, laptop, hard disk and memory cards have been done. Several important pieces of evidence are expected to be found from those devices.

It may be mentioned that Sandip and three others were arrested on September 2 night in connection with the case of corruption. The case was initially registered by the Kolkata Police at the Tala P.S based on the complaint filed by the Special Secretary of the state Health and Family Welfare department, Debal Kumar Ghosh alleging a criminal nexus between Sandip and certain unscrupulous contractors.

Later, the investigation of the case was taken over by the CBI on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Later CBI registered a fresh FIR and started the probe.