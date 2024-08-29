RG Kar case reignites memories of nurse’s ‘brutal rape, murder’ in 1982

Cooch Behar: The recent incident at RG Kar Medical College Hospital has reignited memories of a tragic event that occurred at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital in 1982. The people of Cooch Behar still recall the harrowing case involving a nurse who was brutally raped and murdered, a crime that remains unsolved to this day.

In 1982, a nurse employed at MJN Medical College Hospital (then Cooch Behar MJN Hospital) was living in a rented house in the old post office area of Cooch Behar town. One night, she was allegedly gangraped. After the attack, local youths found her and rushed her to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

The incident sparked widespread outrage in Cooch Behar, with residents demanding justice for the nurse. At the time, the state was governed by the Left Front and it was alleged that all the accused were affiliated with the ruling party. Leaders of the Opposition, including the then-Congress leaders, claimed that the accused were shielded from arrest due to their political connections.

Rabindra Nath Ghosh, a prominent Congress leader at the time and currently the Trinamool Congress state vice-president, reflected on the incident, saying: “We had launched a movement demanding justice for the nurse, but the CPI(M) government exerted considerable influence, preventing the police from apprehending the main accused.” In response to these allegations, CPI(M) Cooch Behar District Secretary Anant Roy countered, stating: “CPI(M) never interfered with police operations. Trinamool is dredging up old cases to divert attention from the RG Kar incident. Today, it is Trinamool that controls the police.”

Following the nurse’s death, the local youths who had taken her to the hospital were arrested on charges of concealing evidence. Anand Jyoti Majumdar, the lawyer representing these youths, explained: “The boys were eventually released by the court, but the main culprits were never apprehended.”