RG Kar case: Plea moved in HC demanding CP’s resignation

Kolkata: A plea was moved before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday seeking the removal of Kolkata Police (KP) Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The plea alleged that Supreme Court judgement was violated by Goyal for allegedly publishing in media the name of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. It was also alleged that he was unable to carry out a proper probe into the crime. The Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, where the plea was moved, said: “Judicial propriety, judicial decorum demands us to defer the matter by a week or two. Parallelly, the Supreme Court called for a report from the CBI, state of West Bengal. It won’t be proper to intervene now. Please wait, let us see what happens...”

On Tuesday, a delegation of protesting junior doctors had met Goyal, asking the latter to resign from his post, taking responsibility for the alleged failure of the police to conduct a fair probe and prevent the vandalism at the hospital on August 15. Hundreds of junior doctors from various state-run hospitals had taken part in the ‘Lalbazar Abhijan’ (march to Lalbazar) on Monday to demand the resignation of CP. Meanwhile, in another matter relating to RG Kar case, the court took into record a supplementary affidavit by a petitioner, an advocate, who was supposedly present on the day of the ransacking of RG Kar Hospital and had lodged a complaint at the Tala Police Station regarding the same.