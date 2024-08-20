RG Kar case: Musicians, artists call for justice

KOLKATA: The city has been gripped by a wave of protest marches over the past few days, as people from all walks of life have come together to demand justice for the horrific rape and murder of a young woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital. After demonstrations led by theatre practitioners and Tollywood celebrities, on Monday, the Bengali music fraternity added their voice to the chorus of outrage, staging a rally from Nava Nalanda to Golpark.

While the participants echoed the demand for justice at the rally, titled ‘Tamso Ma Jyotirgamaya, they also protested through their music.

“The night belongs to both men and women, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that women are safe not just in broad daylight but also in the darkness of the night,” said rock icon Rupam Islam.

Echoing this sentiment, singer Lopamudra Mitra said, “Like the rest of the country, the music fraternity has one clear demand – justice for the young doctor and her family.”

The rally saw a remarkable turnout, with stalwart musicians like Iman Chakraborty, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Upali Chattopadhyay, Monomay Bhattacharya, Indraadip Dasgupta, Anupam Roy, Silajit, Joy Sarkar, and Arindom, among others, uniting in their call for justice.

Meanwhile, at the Academy of Fine Arts, the city’s painters wielded their brushes to express their outrage, covering their canvases with the colours of protest.

Protest marches were also held by Calcutta High Court lawyers, students of Jadavpur University, and doctors on Monday, with numerous demonstrations continuing into the night

across Kolkata.