RG Kar case: Man taunts women shouting ‘we want justice’ slogan

Kolkata: A group of young women, returning from a protest rally seeking justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and hospital incident, were allegedly taunted by a young man at Dum Dum Metro Station.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening as the women were deboarding the Metro after their journey from Esplanade Station. According to reports, the women were chanting slogans of “We Want Justice” when the accused man allegedly started taunting them. The situation escalated when the women objected to his behaviour. The accused man reportedly became aggressive and attempted to approach the women, but was prevented by other commuters.

A heated argument ensued between both parties, but the situation was eventually resolved when the accused man apologised to the women.

The woman accepted his apology and no official complaint was filed with the police or Metro authorities.