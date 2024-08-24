RG Kar case: Junior doctors to continue strike

Kolkata: Alleging that they did not receive any information relating to the probe from the CBI officials, junior doctors said that they would continue their cease work. The junior doctors who went to the CGO complex and met some senior officials on Friday to know the current status of the probe into the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor.



They said that there would be “no compromise with justice”.

Junior doctors across government medical colleges in Bengal are continuing with their cease-work despite the Supreme Court saying that it expected the doctors to resume work. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud told the counsel for the protesting doctors during Thursday’s hearing that “justice and medicine cannot go on strike”. The CJI also asked, “how does the public health infrastructure run if doctors do not resume work”.