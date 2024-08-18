RG Kar case: Junior docs hit streets, demand early conclusion of probe

Kolkata: A section of junior doctors on Sunday afternoon took to the streets demanding justice for the victim who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The rally under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors Front started from College Square and culminated at Shyambazar. The junior doctors braved the rain to press for their demands and many common people also joined the rally extending solidarity to their movement.



They assembled at College Square on matadors covering themselves with tarpaulin and then they used umbrellas during their walk. They shouted slogans ‘we want justice’.

Braving heavy rains, the medics also raised slogans demanding an early conclusion of the investigation by the CBI, which was handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH. When a demonstration was underway against the gruesome incident in the early hours of August 15, a mob ransacked parts of the hospital.