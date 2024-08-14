RG Kar case: IMA delegation meets Union Health minister in Delhi

Kolkata: On a day the Calcutta High Court ordered transfer of the trainee doctor’s alleged rape and murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) earlier in the day met Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Delhi demanding an impartial and thorough investigation of the case and punishment of the culprits who are involved in the incident.

Incidentally, IMA has written to the Health minister demanding defined security measures for medicos, as resident doctors at government hospitals across the country held protests and strikes on Monday and Tuesday, raising the issue of the safety of medical staff in the workplace.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the doctor rape and murder case even as the medicos continued their protests across the country. The HC has instructed the Kolkata Police to transfer the case relating to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to the CBI. The IMA urged the Union Health Minister J P Nadda seeking enactment of a special central law to curb attacks and violence against doctors as a “deterrence” measure, besides the declaration of hospitals as safe zones. It said that 25 states have laws on attacks on doctors and hospitals but these are mostly ineffective on the ground and do not serve the purpose of deterrence.