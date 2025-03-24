RG Kar case: ‘File supplementary chargesheet’

Kolkata: Some of the doctors’ organisations in the city carried out a march to CGO complex on Monday and submitted a deputation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) urging it to submit a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the rape and murder of the post graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Members of the Medical Service Centre, Service Doctors’ Forum and also Nurses’ Unity conducted a march up to the CGO complex that houses the CBI office and submitted a deputation where the doctors placed their demand that the CBI must immediately submit the supplementary chargesheet. They also demanded an explanation for the delay in filing charges against the accused, along with a timeline for further legal proceedings and also an immediate action against all implicated individuals based on the available forensic and investigative evidence.

These organisations of doctors had earlier carried out CGO march raising questions over the CBI probe into the RG Kar rape

and murder. The doctors who took part in the protest march said that the CBI failed to submit a supplementary chargesheet even after 7 months since the incident happened in RG Kar in August last year. Bidhannagar police tried to stop the protestors but the latter broke the barricade and chaos was triggered.