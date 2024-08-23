RG Kar case: Few Kolkata Police personnel quizzed by CBI sleuths

Kolkata: A few Kolkata Police personnel, including the OC of RG Kar Hospital police outpost and former principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh, reportedly appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.



This is the eighth consecutive day Ghosh has appeared before the central agency.

This apart, CBI is concentrating on how the crime was executed without any hindrance in the facility’s seminar hall where the door’s tower bolt was found broken.

Sources said, during the probe, it was found that the bolt of the seminal hall door was broken. The sleuths reportedly talked with the doctors, junior doctors and interns of the RG Kar hospital who had told the central agency that door malfunction was a known issue which had prevented the deceased doctor from locking the door. CBI officials, reportedly, are also trying to find out if someone was stationed outside the seminar hall to ensure that the crime went undisturbed.

“The tower bolt was broken, which caused the door to malfunction. We are probing whether anyone was stationed outside to act as a guard while the crime was committed,” a CBI, is learnt to have said.

The Central probe agency is also examining the timing of the death, the autopsy and the case registration.

On the other hand, from Thursday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security charge of the hospital. Even on Friday, CISF personnel were seen guarding the hospital along with police personnel. The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered inside the seminar hall on August 9. A civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested the following day by Kolkata Police in connection with the crime.

The CBI took over the probe from Kolkata Police following a Calcutta High Court order on August 13.