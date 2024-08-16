RG Kar case: ‘Do not circulate details of victim in any media’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday appealed to the media and to the aquaintances of the rape and murder victim, who was a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to desist from circulating her photographs and other identity details.



The Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya was requested by an advocate

representing a public interest litigant to ensure the identity of the victim is not revealed in any media, including social media.

It was submitted that her photograph and other personal identity details are already doing rounds.

The court appealed: “It is submitted by one of the learned advocates appearing for the public interest litigant that the photographs of the victim are being widely circulated in the social media. As the law prohibits the disclosure of the identity of such a victim, we request the persons who are known to the victim not to circulate the

photographs of the victim as well as the name and other identity and details of the victim.”

It was added: “Equally, we would request the members of the print and press media also to ensure that the identity of such victim or the photographs of the victim are not published in any of the reports which may be published.”

At the previous hearing, Counsel Phiroze Edulji, representing one of the petitioners, submitted in court that the surathal (inquest) report of the victim has been made public and thus her name.

The counsel had sought for urgent intervention of the court so that the name of the victim at least can be expunged from all social media.