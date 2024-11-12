RG Kar case: ‘Closed door’ & ‘in camera’ trial starts at Sealdah Court

Kolkata: The trial of the rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital started on Monday at the Sealdah Court.

However, the trial will continue ‘closed door’ and ‘in camera’ which means that nobody other than those related to the case is allowed to stay inside the court during the trial.

On Monday the father of the deceased PGT doctor was present as a witness. He was brought to the court by the officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accompanied by Central Force jawans.

The accused civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was brought to the court around 2:30 pm. As per the schedule, the first two witnesses whose statements will be recorded during the trial are the parents of the PGT doctor.

A total of 128 witnesses’ statements will be recorded during the trial, including junior doctors, Kolkata Police personnel and forensic experts.

The first-day trial continued for about three hours on Monday.

The situation became tense while Roy was being taken to the correctional home as from inside the prison van, the accused started shouting claiming that he had been framed by the former Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal.

It may be mentioned that the charges against Roy were framed on November 4 after 87 days of the heinous rape and murder of the PGT doctor. Roy is the only person whose involvement in the rape and murder was established so far. Earlier, the CBI had claimed that so far only Roy was found to be involved in the crime, a claim which corroborated the statements of Kolkata Police after his arrest within 24 hours of the incident.