RG Kar case: CBI to file suppl chargesheet

Kolkata: The CBI will reportedly file a supplementary charge sheet in connection with the ongoing probe in the RG Kar rape and murder case at the Sealdah Court.

It was learnt that the central probe agency has also informed the court that the SIM card of Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge (OC) of the Tala Police Station, is a crucial piece of evidence which cannot be returned at this juncture.

On February 20, the counsel representing the victim’s parents informed the Sealdah court that the CBI had failed to provide updates on the case’s progress, as required by the protocol.

The probe agency was directed to submit a progress report which was placed on Monday. It revealed that an inquiry is underway to determine whether any evidence was tampered with, and the findings will be included in the supplementary chargesheet.

Such a development comes in the wake of the parents of the victim questioning the probe agency’s probe into the case where the prime accused Sanjay Roy, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. The CBI had failed to submit a chargesheet against Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar, and Mondal within 90 days. This led to the duo securing bail on December 13 last year.

The victim’s parents claimed they believed Roy wasn’t the only one involved in the crime. They also moved the Calcutta High Court seeking further investigation. Subsequently, they also approached the Supreme Court seeking clarification as to whether the High Court can hear their plea since the apex court was hearing a suo motu matter relating to the case.