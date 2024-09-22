RG Kar case: CBI quizzes Avik De & Birupaksha Biswas

Kolkata: The CBI on Saturday summoned Birupakhsa Biswas and Avik De for interrogation at their office in Salt Lake’s CGO complex over allegations of threat culture against them by junior doctors who have been organising a movement demanding justice following the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Biswas, a doctor of Burdwan Medical College was the first to depose before the Central investigating agency in the morning while De, the former RMO of the same hospital, arrived in the afternoon. According to CBI sources, the two have been questioned in connection with a video that went viral in connection with the RG Kar case.

The video’s voice was allegedly of Biswas resorting to intimidation. Allegations have surfaced that Biswas tried to dominate the functioning of the hospital and threatened the junior medics. Their statements will be recorded by the sleuths. Both Biswas and De were close to Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar who has already been arrested by the CBI. Both were allegedly present at the RG Kar Hospital after the recovery of the body of the trainee doctor which is also under CBI’s scanner. The duo has been under suspension by the state Health Department regarding different irregularities and the existence of threat culture in different medical colleges, manipulation and unauthorized interference committed during the University examination.