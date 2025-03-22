RG Kar case: CBI questions 4 nurses, three group D staff

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned four nurses and three group D staff members of the RG Kar Hospital in connection with the rape and murder case of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor.

The questioning took place at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Thursday and Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has reportedly summoned 11 Kolkata Police personnel in connection with the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case investigation.

After the conviction of the former Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, the Central Bureau of Investigation had informed the court they are continuing with the investigation as they till date, did not file any chargesheet against former RG Kar Hospital principal, Sandip Ghosh and former officer in-charge (OC) of the Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal within the stipulated time and thus both of them were released on bail.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased PGT doctor of RG Kar Hospital alleged that Central Bureau of Investigation just followed the footsteps of the Kolkata Police and arrested Roy but nobody else was arrested.

The parents had also alleged that the Central agency is not providing updates regarding the case as well which was eventually denied by the CBI on the intervening night of August 9 and 10 last year.

Recently, Central Bureau of Investigation had summoned four nurses of the hospital who were on duty at the time of the rape and murder.