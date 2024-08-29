RG Kar case: CBI must answer why Sandip Ghosh still not arrested, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, questioned why haven’t the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, yet arrested ex-principal Sandip Ghosh.



Banerjee said that the Kolkata Police had the case in their hands for four days (August 10, 11, 12 and 13). “On August 14, the High Court transferred the case to the CBI. Since then, 14 days have passed. Questions are being raised why Sandip Ghosh has not been arrested in these 14 days in the rape and murder case. CBI has to answer,” Banerjee said.

Presently, Sandip Ghosh is also being probed by the CBI in the alleged corruption in RG Kar during his tenure. The Enforcement Directorate has also launched a money laundering probe into this case.

Abhishek said when the incident happened on August 9, the Chief Minister had already expressed her consent for a CBI probe. “The fact is the Central agency has a chequered record when it comes to solving cases. In the Sarada scam, even after 10 years no final chargesheet was placed, forget a trial. Similar is the situation in the case of theft of Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel Prize, Gyaneshwari Express case; zero solution,” Banerjee said.

He also raised the issue of former Education minister Partha Chatterjee who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering in connection with the teacher recruitment scam in the state. “It has been two years that the former Education minister Partha Chatterjee is in jail. No trial has started as of yet. What justice was done to the merited students who sat on the roads demanding justice?” Abhishek questioned. Banerjee alleged that the BJP used the judiciary, CBI and the ED to defame Bengal but justice was not served to the persons wronged.