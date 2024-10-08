RG Kar case: CBI hands over chargesheet copy to Sanjoy Roy

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has handed over a copy of the chargesheet filed in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case to the sole accused Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, where 11 points were mentioned.



Meanwhile, Roy, on Tuesday, said at the Sealdah Court that he has several things to say. The magistrate assured him he will be heard as per the law. However, the court asked his lawyer to interact with Roy as it is necessary for him to talk for the sake of the case.

CBI in its chargesheet reportedly mentioned that Roy was seen in the CCTV footage, in the wee hours of August 9, on the third floor of the emergency building at RG Kar Hospital which is the place of occurrence.

Also his mobile phone’s tower location was traced to RG Kar Hospital on that night. The central agency also mentioned that at the time of autopsy of the deceased junior doctor, DNA of Roy was found on her body. The blood of the deceased was found on

Roy’s apparels.

Additionally, Roy’s hair matched with the hair sample found at the place of occurrence. CBI also mentioned that the bluetooth earphone recovered from the seminar room of the emergency building was found to be connected with the mobile phone of Roy which proved his presence there.

The central agency also claimed in its chargesheet that the wounds found on Roy’s body due to resistance posed by the deceased and the timing of injuries found on the junior doctor’s body matched with the time of Roy’s presence there. The forensic report about the torn apparels of the junior doctor also indicated towards application of force.