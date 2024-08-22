RG Kar case: BJP ‘vandalises’ Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad during protest

Siliguri: Chaos erupted over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) protest at the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad over the R G Kar Medical College incident. BJP workers broke the police barricade and forcefully entered the building when the main entrance was



allegedly vandalised.

Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, visited the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad’s office after receiving the news. At around 4 pm, addressing mediapersons, he stated that the administrative officials of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad would lodge a written complaint at the police station against the “vandalism by the BJP”. “Everyone is demanding punishment for those involved in the RG Kar incident but this is not the way to protest. The BJP vandalised a government office. The entire incident has been recorded on CCTV cameras. Legal action will be taken,” Deb added.

BJP called for a protest rally demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and raised allegations of negligence in the Health department over the RG Kar incident. They held a rally from Baghajatin Park on Thursday afternoon and marched to the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, as the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health of Darjeeling District is located inside the Mahakuma Parishad’s office.

When they arrived at the office, police tried to stop the rally with barricades. BJP workers broke the barricades and grappled with the police. Later, they forcefully entered the office and damaged the entrance gate. Then they staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the office.

Upon hearing news of the vandalism, Gautam Deb arrived at the office to inspect the situation. He spoke with the officials of Mahakuma Parishad. “BJP is politicising the issue. They are trying to create unrest in the state. This should be stopped,” Deb further added.