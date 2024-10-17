RG Kar: 29 civic volunteers replaced by police constables

Kolkata: On a day the agitating junior doctors started a mass signature campaign to fulfil their 10-point agenda, as many as 29 civic volunteers at state-run RG Kar have been relieved of their duties by Kolkata Police.

They have been replaced by 29 constables, including women personnel, the sources said. The 29 civic volunteers who have been relieved of their duties at RG Kar have not been assigned any other alternative duty for the time being.

The role of the civic volunteers came into question following the RG Kar incident in connection with which a civic volunteer was arrested.

The CBI in its first charge sheet filed at a special court in Kolkata earlier this month mentioned the civic volunteer as the “sole prime accused”.

The Supreme Court too made negative observations about assigning security-related duties to civic volunteers at medical colleges & hospitals and schools in the state. Meanwhile, the junior doctors under the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) have launched a “mass signature collection” campaign in Dharmatala. The junior doctors took out matadors and visited several places in the city to conduct a signature campaign. This initiative is part of their ongoing protest, which has now entered its 13th day, aiming to raise awareness about their 10 key demands. The campaign kicked off on Thursday at noon from the protest stage, where the public can show their support by signing a petition. The decision to implement this campaign was taken in a crucial meeting among junior doctors on Wednesday night. Junior doctors also held a meeting with the senior doctors to discuss the future course of action of their movement.

Junior doctor Aniket Mahato, who was hospitalised after his health worsened from sitting on the hunger strike, was released from the hospital on Thursday. Mahato was part of the indefinite hunger strike called by the junior doctors to meet their 10-point agenda.