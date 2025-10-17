Revolutionary legacy lives on in English Bazar’s Mahakali Puja

Malda: While the southern form of Goddess Kali — Dakshina Kali — is the most popular in Bengal, tantric tradition describes the goddess as Ashtadha Kali — manifested in eight forms: Dakshina Kali, Siddha Kali, Guhya Kali, Shree Kali, Bhadra Kali, Chamunda Kali, Smashana Kali, and Maha Kali. In English Bazar’s Gangabag area, the worship of the fierce ten-headed form of Maha Kali continues — a tradition that began nearly a century ago, initiated by a group of young revolutionaries who once dreamt of India’s freedom.

The Dashmatha Mahakali Puja, organised by the English Bazar Byayam Samiti, is now in its 97th year. Here, the goddess is revered not as the familiar four-armed Dakshina Kali, but as a ten-headed, twenty-armed manifestation symbolising supreme power and the annihilation of evil. Uniquely, there is no depiction of Lord Shiva under her feet, and unlike other Kali pujas held on the dark night of Amavasya (new moon), this one takes place during daylight on Chaturdashi. The Puja traces its roots back to 1930, when a group of spirited youths from Puratuli in English Bazar, inspired by the freedom movement, formed the English Bazar Byayam Samiti to strengthen themselves physically and mentally for the struggle against British rule. Seeking divine strength, they began worshipping Goddess Mahakali, taking inspiration from a stone idol of the goddess carved on the Bindubasini Hills in neighbouring Bihar.

During British rule, when night gatherings were restricted, the young men began worshipping the goddess during the day, possibly viewing the British as the “asuras” or demons to be vanquished by Mahakali’s fierce energy. Over the years, the Puja venue shifted several times before finally settling permanently at Gangabag in 1985.

That year, the temple was built atop a Panchamundi asana, an altar of five skulls, originally established by the renowned Tantric practitioner Prafulladhan Mukhopadhyay, who had once lived in the then-forested area.

“This year marks the 97th year of our Mahakali Puja,” said Shubhrangshu Das, secretary of the organising committee. “The idol is being crafted by clay artist Shibu Mondal. Before Diwali, the deity will be brought to the temple with a grand procession. For four days, the Gangabag grounds will host cultural events featuring noted artists.”

Committee’s joint secretary Sabbir Hossain and vice-president Hasan Ali added: “This Puja is not just a festival but a celebration of unity. People of all communities come together to worship the Mother.”

Executive member Kurban Sheikh echoed: “In Mahakali’s ten-headed form, we see strength, equality, and oneness. For us, this Puja stands above all religious divides.”