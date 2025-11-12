Reviving century-old cultural gem: B-Dey Hall to be resurrected

Malda: Hidden amid the bustling lanes of Golapatti Bandh Road in English Bazar lies a piece of Malda’s forgotten cultural heritage—the B-Dey Hall, the district’s oldest theatre, built in 1901. Once the heart of Malda’s performing arts, the hall had faded into obscurity under the weight of modern entertainment and neglect. Today, after decades of silence, it is preparing to raise its curtain once again.

The hall’s name carries a slice of history itself. Few know that B-Dey stands for Brajendranath Dey, who served as the District Magistrate of Malda between 1901 and 1905. It was during his tenure that Malda’s very first theatre hall took shape, a visionary initiative in an era when the district had no such cultural space. Over time, the hall became synonymous with the town’s artistic expression—a venue where both cinema and theatre flourished.

“In those days, the hall was a hub of local culture. People would queue up to watch plays and early films.

It was truly the pride of Malda,” recalls an elderly resident of Golapatti. But as new cinema halls and auditoriums came up, B-Dey Hall gradually lost its prominence and slipped into disrepair.

Now, more than a century later, the Malda Dramatic Club has breathed new life into this heritage structure. With a grant of Rs 67 lakh sanctioned by the North Bengal Development Board, restoration work began, though the amount was far from sufficient. “The sanctioned amount is less than what’s needed, but we made a start. The hall is once again ready to host plays, at least partially,” said Debashis Bhuti, secretary of the Malda Dramatic Club. On Sunday evening, amid the glow of festive lights and the hum of anticipation, B-Dey Hall reopened its doors through a modest puja-parban celebration. The once wooden stage now stands reinforced in concrete, while carpenters work tirelessly to finish seating arrangements for the audience.

For Malda’s theatre community, this revival means more than just a building restored—it’s a rebirth of cultural hope. “There are very few affordable venues for small theatre groups. The B-Dey Hall reopening will surely spark a new wave in Malda’s theatre scene,” said Soumen Bhoumik, a devoted theatre activist. Echoing the sentiment, mime artist Bidyut Karmakar added: “Audiences for live performances have dwindled, but this hall gives us a chance to reconnect with the people again.”

As the curtain slowly rises once more, B-Dey Hall stands not merely as a structure of bricks and beams, but as a living testament to Malda’s rich artistic past and perhaps, a promise for its cultural future.