Revival of Malda’s silk industry: Silk Park inauguration on Oct 1

MALDA: The district of Malda, renowned for its mangoes and silk, is set to revitalise its traditional silk industry with the much-anticipated inauguration of a Silk Park in the Madhughat area of English Bazaar on October 1. This initiative, first announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2019, aims to restore Malda’s once-prestigious silk industry to its former glory.



Historically, Malda’s silk was renowned both nationally and internationally. However, various challenges have led to a decline in this tradition. The state government has undertaken this project to revive the silk industry and provide local silk producers with a platform to market their products effectively, thereby enhancing their financial stability. The Silk Park, located on National Highway 34 in Madhughat, spans several hundred ‘bighas’ and features modern yarn manufacturing from silk. The park includes 52 stalls for selling silk products and offers plots for private organisations on a contractual basis. This initiative aims to boost employment and facilitate clothing production. During a meeting with all the stakeholders of the Park, including the traders, the District Magistrate Nitin Singhania confirmed that the Silk Park will officially open on October 1, which is expected to benefit around 67,000 silk farmers. “Various issues faced by silk producers will be addressed very carefully to boost the industry and restore its glory,” Singhania said.

Ujjjal Saha, a well known industrialist of Malda, highlighted the critical role of silk and mangoes in Malda’s economy. “The decline in silk’s prominence is due in part to the suspension of central funding and lack of necessary financial support for silk farmers. The Silk Park will definitely be impacting the marketing and financial well-being of silk farmers,” said Saha.

Mohammad Shajahan Hoque, a silkworm egg producer of Malda, said, “A detailed discussion has taken place in the meeting over the problems of this industry. We also discussed the issue of helping the silk farmers of flood hit Bhutni through various government schemes.” Singhania has also assured to address related issues including training and workshops through the Utkarsha Bangla program to encourage more farmers to engage in

silk production.

The Silk Park’s launch is anticipated to significantly boost the local silk industry, providing a much-needed economic uplift for Malda’s

silk producers.