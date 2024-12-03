Revised rates: State releases add’l funds

Kolkata: Following the Central government’s revised rates for material costs, the Project Directorate of the state PM POSHAN (formerly the Mid-Day Meal Scheme) has released over Rs 18 crore for the month of December to implement the new rates.

An official from the state School Education department stated: “The fund for the third quarter (October-December) was already disbursed following the old rates, with only the January-March quarter remaining. However, as the revised rate chart takes effect from December 1, we released the additional funds required for the implementation of increased rates for the month of December.” On November 27, the Central government revised the material cost for the PM Poshan scheme. For Bal Vatika and primary classes, the per-child cost increased from Rs 5.45 to Rs 6.19, a rise of 74 paise. For upper primary classes, the cost rose from Rs 8.17 to Rs 9.29 per child, an increase of Rs 1.12.

Following this, the project director of the state PM Poshan issued a matching order on December 2. All the nodal officers of the scheme were requested to take necessary action to ensure the revised cooking cost rates are implemented from December 1. According to the notification, cooking costs will be allocated to schools based on the actual average attendance

of children.